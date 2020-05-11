Berkshire Hathaway Stock Has Rarely Been This Cheap

Warren Buffett’s subdued outlook at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting last weekend and the company’s restraint on share buybacks and equity investments haven’t played well with investors.

Berkshire’s stock has now sunk to near its cheapest valuation in more than 30 years.

Its Class A shares (ticker: BRK. A) closed on Friday at $265,280, up 1.7% on the session, but down 3% so far this week. The S&P 500 was up 3.5% this week. So far this year, Berkshire is way behind the S&P 500, with a 22% decline, against a negative 9% return for the index. Berkshire’s Class B (BRK. B) shares traded at $176.83 on Friday, up 1.9% on the session.

The Class A stock fetches about 1.15 times the company’s book value of around $229,300 a share at the end of March. The current price is below the 1.2 times book value threshold at which Buffett once said that Berkshire would be an “aggressive” buyer of its stock.

Berkshire shares look appealing at current levels because it is unlikely the stock will trade down to book value.

UBS analyst Brian Meredith has a Buy rating and $233 price target on the B shares, equivalent to $349,500 on the A shares. He pegs the company’s intrinsic value at about $352,000 a share, according to a recent client note.

Since 1987, the price to book ratio has averaged 1.6 times and had been fairly steady around 1.4 times in recent years, according to Bloomberg data. Since the late 1980s, Berkshire traded down to book value a few times—in 2000, during the 2008-09 financial crisis, and in 2011.

It is notable that following 2019 annual meeting last May, Berkshire’s Class A shares traded at $320,000, 21% above the current level, even though book value stood at $225,000 a share, below the March 31, 2020 level. Berkshire then traded at 1.4 times book.

Berkshire’s price/book ratio has gotten even lower—and more attractive—since March 31. That’s because book value, or shareholder equity per share, has likely risen because of the appreciation in Berkshire’s equity portfolio, which stood at $180 billion on March 31.

The portfolio gains are led by Berkshire’s largest holding, Apple (AAPL), which is up 20% since March 31, lifting the value of the Berkshire stake by about $12 billion, assuming Berkshire continued to hold the 251 million Apple shares it owned on Dec. 31.

Barron’s estimates the current book value around $238,000 a share, meaning Berkshire now trades for 1.1 times book.

In the past two years, Buffett has de-emphasized book value—a measure that he has used since taking control of the company in 1965—because he thinks that it fails to capture the true value of Berkshire businesses that are worth far more than their stated equity on Berkshire’s balance sheet. The railroad operator Burlington Northern Santa Fe, for instance, is likely worth more than double its book value of about $43 billion based on its earnings power and the market value of rival Union Pacific (UNP).

Buffett wrote in Berkshire’s 2015 annual that his preferred measure, intrinsic value, “far exceeds book value.”

From 2012 to 2018, when Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger got expanded authority to repurchase Berkshire stock, the company capped buybacks at 1.2 times book. The stock rarely traded down to that level of 1.2 times book because investors figured that Berkshire would be an active purchaser there, backed by its huge cash holdings.

In his 2015 annual letter, Buffett wrote: “Today, the large—and growing—unrecorded gains at our “winners” make it clear that Berkshire’s intrinsic value far exceeds its book value. That’s why we would be delighted to repurchase our shares should they sell as low as 120% of book value. At that level, purchases would instantly and meaningfully increase per-share intrinsic value for Berkshire’s continuing shareholders.”

Given Berkshire’s prior stance, some investors were disappointed by Buffett’s comments at the annual meeting that he was unenthusiastic about stock buybacks—even with the stock around 1.2 times book.

At the meeting, Buffett said: “We always think about it, but I don’t feel it’s far more compelling to buy Berkshire shares now than I did three months ago, or nine months ago, or a year ago.”

Berkshire bought back a modest $1.7 billion of stock in the first quarter and none after the market swoon in mid March. The company has also has been a net seller of equities so far this year, including its roughly 10% stakes in the country’s four largest airlines.

Berkshire is sitting on a record $137 billion in cash, but a cautious Buffett told shareholders last Saturday that he was concerned about a “worst-case” scenario.

Berkshire’s operating businesses—including Geico, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, and a large electric utility division—are feeling varying effects from the economic downturn. Even with the impact, the company appears on track to earn about $24 billion after taxes in 2020. Berkshire is valued at about $425 billion.

One positive is that property and casualty rates appear to be rising in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and that could benefit Berkshire’s big insurance businesses.

Buffett’s caution seems to be weighing on the stock, but it allows investors to a rare opportunity to buy Berkshire at a deeply discounted price.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.