Berkshire Hathaway Sold Mastercard Stock. Should You Follow?

Key Points

Berkshire's sale doesn't necessarily change Mastercard's investment thesis.

A sale isn't always a bearish signal.

Focus on the business, not the portfolio move.

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When Berkshire Hathaway sold its entire stake in Mastercard (NYSE: MA), many investors had the same reaction: "If one of the world's greatest investors is selling, shouldn't I?"

It's an understandable question. But it may also be the wrong one.

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Berkshire's decision doesn't necessarily mean Mastercard has become a worse business. In fact, Mastercard remains one of the highest-quality companies in the world, with a dominant payments network, an asset-light business model, and a long runway as economies continue shifting away from cash.

The more useful question isn't just why Berkshire sold. It's whether Mastercard's long-term investment appeal has changed.

For most investors, the answer may be no.

Nothing is really broken at Mastercard

Before looking at Berkshire's sale, investors should first examine Mastercard's business itself and whether its business model is broken. So far, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Every time someone pays with a Mastercard, the company earns a small fee. It doesn't lend money or take credit risk -- the banks issuing the cards absorb those risks. That makes Mastercard an extremely capital-light business.

Moreover, as more people use digital payments instead of cash, Mastercard is well-positioned to process the ongoing grown in transactions. Particularly, as consumers and businesses spend more over time, the value -- not just the frequency -- of those transactions also grows. In the first quarter of 2026, the company processed $2.7 trillion in gross dollar value.

This simple business model has also produced years of high margins, strong returns on capital, and consistent free cash flow. For instance, Mastercard's adjusted operating margin reached 60.8% in the first quarter of 2026, a remarkable figure achieved by only a handful of companies globally.

None of that has changed just because Berkshire sold its shares of the financial stock.

Major investors selling doesn't always mean a company has become less attractive

One of the biggest investing mistakes is assuming every sale, particularly those made by top investors, is a negative verdict on the business.

But professional investors don't allocate capital that way. In their minds, every dollar invested in one company is a dollar that can't be invested somewhere else -- in other words, they are generally thinking about opportunity cost.

During the same quarter that Berkshire exited Mastercard and Visa, it more than tripled its investment in Alphabet, turning it into one of its largest holdings. The portfolio also underwent a broader reshuffling following leadership changes inside Berkshire, where Warren Buffett passed the CEO baton to his successor, Greg Abel.

That reshuffling doesn't automatically mean Alphabet is a better business than Mastercard. It simply means Berkshire believed its capital could earn a better return elsewhere -- or that it wanted to simplify and reposition its portfolio.

Your portfolio isn't Berkshire's portfolio

This may be the most important point of all. Berkshire Hathaway manages hundreds of billions of dollars. It considers taxes, position sizing, liquidity, succession planning, and portfolio concentration in ways individual investors rarely need to. Thus, its investment decisions reflect those realities.

But for most of us, we have completely different goals. For instance, if you're building wealth over the next 10 or 20 years, the question isn't whether Berkshire sold Mastercard. It's whether Mastercard can continue growing earnings, expanding its network, and benefiting from the global shift toward digital payments.

If you still believe the answer is yes, Berkshire's sale alone shouldn't change your investment thesis.

What does it mean for investors?

It's tempting to treat every Berkshire trade as a buy or sell signal. For most of us, it's best to resist that temptation.

Good investors don't blindly copy portfolios, even those that they admire. Instead, they strive to understand why a business succeeds and whether those reasons still hold.

In the case of Mastercard, it remains one of the world's strongest payment networks with a business model that has compounded shareholder wealth for decades. Berkshire's exit doesn't erase those advantages.

In short, instead of asking whether you should follow Berkshire Hathaway out of Mastercard, ask yourself a better question: Has Mastercard become a worse business -- or has Berkshire simply found a better opportunity?

For long-term investors, the answer to that question matters far more to our financial goals.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.