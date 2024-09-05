Berkshire Hathaway Sold $75 Billion in Stock Last Quarter, but You'll Never Guess One of the Only Stocks He Likes Going into Q3

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor, has once again made headlines with his strategic moves in the market. During the second quarter of 2024, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) sold a staggering $75 billion worth of stock, raising its cash reserves to a record $276.9 billion. While Buffett's massive sell-off included some surprising names, Buffett has continued to buy one surprising stock. Let's delve into why Buffett might be shedding so much of his main holdings and continuing to buy more of one stock.

What He Sold and Why

Buffett's second-quarter sales were substantial, with some of the biggest names in the stock market making their way to the chopping block. Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its position in Apple (AAPL), selling nearly half of its stake in the tech giant. This move surprised many, as Apple has been a cornerstone of Berkshire's portfolio for years. At the end of June 2024, Apple's value in Berkshire's holdings stood at $84.2 billion, down from $135.4 billion in the previous quarter​.

Another significant sale was in Bank of America (BAC), where Berkshire reduced its stake to around $37 billion​. This marks a clear shift from Buffett's previous bullish stance on financials, as Bank of America had long been a favorite in his portfolio.

Additionally, Berkshire trimmed its position in Chevron (CVX), but the energy company remains one of the conglomerate's top five holdings​.

Why So Much Selling?

The big question remains: Why is Warren Buffett selling so much stock? The answer might lie in a mix of market overvaluation concerns and a cautious approach to deploying capital. Buffett has always been known for his patience and value-based investing philosophy. He mentioned at Berkshire's annual meeting in May that he is ready to deploy capital only when he finds opportunities that align with his risk-reward profile. With the S&P 500 up 19% in 2024, valuations might seem stretched, making Buffett cautious about re-entering the market with significant positions.

The Buybacks: A Vote of Confidence in Berkshire?

While Warren Buffett has been aggressively selling off large portions of his stock holdings, Berkshire Hathaway is one of the few stocks he's consistently shown affection for. Despite shedding billions in shares of companies like Apple and Bank of America, Buffett continues to see value in his own company. Buffett spent over $300 million on buybacks in the previous quarter. This move is significant because it signals Buffett's belief that Berkshire's stock remains undervalued despite its robust performance. Berkshire shares have rallied more than 27% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 19% return. The recent rally has led the company to join a select handful of other giants, hitting a $1 trillion market capitalization.

Conclusion

Buffett's investing strategy revolves around value and patience. In a market that he perceives as overheated, especially in certain sectors like technology, he's willing to take profits and wait for better opportunities. Meanwhile, his buyback of Berkshire shares demonstrates that he believes the market is underestimating the company's intrinsic value.

Going into the third quarter, investors should keep an eye on Buffett's next steps. Will he continue to trim his holdings, or will new opportunities emerge that entice the Oracle of Omaha to start buying again? One thing is certain: the world pays attention when Warren Buffett makes a move.

