Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting on a Record $397 Billion in Cash. Is the Stock a Buy in the Greg Abel Era?

Key Points

Berkshire ended the first quarter with a record $397 billion in cash and equivalents.

New CEO Greg Abel has already made a $6.8 billion acquisition and a $10 billion Alphabet bet.

The stock trades at about 1.5 times book value, near its long-run average.

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For the first time in six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB)(NYSE: BRKA) is run by someone other than Warren Buffett. Greg Abel took over as CEO at the start of 2026, and his first months have given investors plenty to chew on -- most of all a record cash pile of about $397 billion at the end of the first quarter, up from $373 billion at the end of last year. That war chest is equal to more than a third of the company's $1.1 trillion market value.

So, with a new leader and an enormous amount of dry powder, is the stock a buy?

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Abel is already putting his stamp on it

Abel has not sat still. In his first big deal, Berkshire agreed to buy homebuilder Taylor Morrison for $6.8 billion, or $72.50 a share -- a 24% premium. He also steered Berkshire into an unusual place for a firm that long avoided technology: a $10 billion private placement in Alphabet, taken at a discount, that pushed its stake in the Google parent past $26 billion. Meanwhile, he put a stop to the recent trimming of the Apple position before he took over, leaving it the portfolio's largest at about 22%. And he restarted buybacks with a repurchase of about $234 million in March, after a 21-month pause.

The pattern says a lot. Abel is deploying capital, not just hoarding it -- but selectively, waiting for a price he likes before he acts. That is recognizably the Buffett playbook, with a sharper willingness to move on a good opportunity.

Taken together, the moves sketch a CEO willing to lean into places his predecessor mostly sidestepped -- homebuilding tied to a national housing shortage, and artificial intelligence by way of Alphabet's spending on it. Warren Buffett, who stayed on as chairman, publicly praised the Taylor Morrison deal, saying Abel pulled it off faster than he could have himself. That matters because the biggest question hanging over Berkshire was never its businesses. It was whether a new hand could allocate capital with the same discipline. Early on, Abel is answering it.

Is the stock a buy?

On valuation, Berkshire trades at about 1.5 times book value, close to its 10-year average, and around 15 times earnings. That is neither cheap nor expensive. What you get for it is a collection of durable businesses -- a sprawling insurance operation, the BNSF railroad, a large energy unit, and an equity book worth more than $300 billion -- plus that record pile of cash.

The operating businesses are pulling their weight, too. First-quarter operating earnings rose about 18% year over year, helped by the insurance units whose float gives Berkshire cheap capital to invest. Those earnings are lumpy (insurance almost always is), but the collection of railroad operations, utilities, and wholly owned businesses under the stock generates meaningful, growing profit that doesn't depend on which way the equity portfolio swings in a given quarter.

And the company's cash is the real swing factor. In a jittery market -- and the recent sell-off in chip stocks is a reminder that volatility always finds its way back -- $397 billion of ready capital is an asset, giving Abel the means to pounce if prices fall. The flip side, however, is that the same cash raises the stakes on how well he deploys it. A misjudged megadeal is the clearest downside, and the fresh tech tilt adds both some opportunity and a risk to a famously tech-averse portfolio. With that said, Apple has been Berkshire's largest equity holding for years. So maybe the growing Alphabet stake is just a normal evolution of Berkshire's business.

On balance, I think Berkshire is a reasonable buy here for patient investors. It isn't a bargain, but it is a fairly priced set of high-quality businesses backed by a record war chest and a new CEO who has shown he will act. The Abel era looks like continuity with a harder edge -- and at about 1.5 times book value, that strikes me as a fair price to pay for it.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have positions in Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.