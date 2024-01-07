Berkshire Hathaway settles valuation dispute with Pilot

Adds details from the statement in paragraph 2 and background in paragraphs 4-10

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N and Pilot on Sunday said they had reached an agreement to settle a Delaware lawsuit and resolve a dispute over the valuation of billionaire Jimmy Haslam's truck stop chain.

Berkshire and Pilot reached an agreement to fully settle the Delaware litigation, including all claims and counterclaims, between Pilot and Berkshire Hathaway, Pilot Travel Centers, and National Indemnity Company, the companies said in a statement.

The companies did not disclose any details about the settlement.

The agreement avoided a billion-dollar trial between Berkshire Hathaway and the Haslam family, which had been set to begin on Monday.

The Haslams, including Cleveland Browns football team owner Jimmy Haslam, sold Berkshire 80% of Pilot for $11 billion in two separate deals, in 2017 and January 2023.

Each side had accused the other of accounting tricks to manipulate Pilot's earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, key to determining the value of the Haslams' remaining 20% stake.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sonali Paul)

