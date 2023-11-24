News & Insights

Berkshire Hathaway sells over 15.6 mln shares of Paytm in bulk deal

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 24, 2023 — 08:03 am EST

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N sold more than 15.6 million shares of Paytm PAYT.NS in a bulk deal on Friday, with a weighted average price of 877.29 rupees per share, data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

