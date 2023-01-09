Berkshire Hathaway sells 1.1 mln H-shares in China's BYD

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.058 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK at an average price of HK$191.44 ($24.52) per share, a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 13.97% on Jan. 3 from 14.06%, a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

($1 = 7.8068 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Meg Shen; editing by Jason Neely)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.