US Markets

Berkshire Hathaway sells $145 mln of shares in China's BYD, filing shows

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 11, 2022 — 04:04 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$1.14 billion ($145.38 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 16.62% on Nov. 8, down from 17.15%, Friday's filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.

Last week Berkshire Hathaway sold H-shares worth HK$560 million.

($1 = 7.8414 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu Editing by David Goodman )

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.