Berkshire Hathaway sells $80.7 mln of shares in China's BYD

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.23 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$630.33 million ($80.67 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 15.99% on Nov. 17, down from 16.28%, a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.8141 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu Editing by David Goodman )

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.