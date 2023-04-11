Berkshire Hathaway sells $68.8 mln worth of shares in China's BYD

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 2.48 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$539.93 million ($68.78 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale on March 31 lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 10.90% from 11.13%, the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday showed.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely)

