Berkshire Hathaway sells $44.9 mln of shares in China's BYD

HONG KONG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 12.9% on Jan. 27, down from 13.04%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed on Thursday.

($1 = 7.8434 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu Editing by David Goodman)

