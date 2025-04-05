Berkshire Hathaway Refutes Social Media Allegations Involving Warren Buffett

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A) announced that recent social media posts—including those on Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok—alleging comments made by Warren Buffett are entirely untrue.

On Friday, President Donald Trump shared a bizarre video on his Truth Social account defending his recent policy decisions. The video claims he is intentionally causing a 20% drop in the stock market this month as part of a strategy to lower interest and mortgage rates.

The narrator of the video falsely asserts, "This is why Warren Buffett recently said, 'Trump is making the best economic moves he's seen in over 50 years.'"

"There are reports currently circulating on social media (including Twitter, Facebook and Tik Tok) regarding comments allegedly made by Warren E. Buffett. All such reports are false," Berkshire Hathaway said in a statement on Friday.

