Markets

Berkshire Hathaway Refutes Social Media Allegations Involving Warren Buffett

April 05, 2025 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A) announced that recent social media posts—including those on Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok—alleging comments made by Warren Buffett are entirely untrue.

On Friday, President Donald Trump shared a bizarre video on his Truth Social account defending his recent policy decisions. The video claims he is intentionally causing a 20% drop in the stock market this month as part of a strategy to lower interest and mortgage rates.

The narrator of the video falsely asserts, "This is why Warren Buffett recently said, 'Trump is making the best economic moves he's seen in over 50 years.'"

"There are reports currently circulating on social media (including Twitter, Facebook and Tik Tok) regarding comments allegedly made by Warren E. Buffett. All such reports are false," Berkshire Hathaway said in a statement on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.