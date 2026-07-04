Berkshire Hathaway Is Really a Financial Powerhouse in Disguise. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway is a complicated company, with operations that include building homes to running railroads.

The company's foundation is its insurance business.

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When you step back and look at the big picture, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is an industrial conglomerate. It has investments in hundreds of companies, including those it owns outright and public companies in which it holds stock, like Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and American Express (NYSE: AXP). In fact, many on Wall Street watch the company's investment decisions to glean ideas.

But when you dig into Berkshire Hathaway's story, you'll find that it is a financial stock. And that's because the company is built on top of its insurance operations. Here's why that's so important.

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Berkshire Hathaway loves the float

Berkshire Hathaway exists in its current form because of Warren Buffett. The now-retired former CEO's investment skills were so impressive that he earned the nickname the Oracle of Omaha. While he was definitely a great investor, his most impressive realization was probably that he could invest the float from insurance companies. The float arises because insurance companies collect premiums up front and pay out on claims in the future. In between, insurance companies can invest that cash. Most insurance companies focus on bonds, but Buffett chose to be more aggressive.

Other companies have recognized the strength of this model, including Markel (NYSE: MKL) and Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN). Each is attempting to mimic the success of Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway. That said, there's more to Berkshire Hathaway's magic than just being an investment-led insurance business.

Berkshire Hathaway is focused on making the right investment decisions

Having a leading insurance operation, including industry giants like GEICO and General Re, is the foundational story. This is why the company is classified as a financial stock, even though it owns a widely diversified portfolio of businesses. However, Buffett's investment approach was still a pivotal factor in the company's success. As noted, Buffett is now retired, handing off the CEO title to Greg Abel at the start of 2026.

Abel worked with Buffett for decades and was his hand-picked successor. It is unlikely that Berkshire Hathaway's investment approach will dramatically change. And the company enters 2026 with nearly $400 billion in dry powder (cash) on its balance sheet. There are two reasons to like the company's financial situation.

First, the cash will provide a cushion if there's a recession and/or bear market. Second, it gives Abel the wherewithal to buy stocks while other investors are selling. Being a contrarian and investing during downturns was one of Buffett's biggest strengths. That said, the insurance business will continue to generate float for the foreseeable future. So, not only is Berkshire Hathaway prepared for near-term market uncertainty, but it also has the financial foundation to continue executing the successful business plan Buffett has created for decades to come.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Berkshire Hathaway, Brookfield Corporation, and Markel Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.