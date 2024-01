Jan 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N on Sunday said it had reached an agreement with Pilot Company to settle a Delaware lawsuit and resolve claims that billionaire Jimmy Haslam tried to improperly inflate his stake in a truck stop chain.

