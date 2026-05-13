Berkshire Hathaway Raises Japan Bet With Higher Trading House Stakes

Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B has increased its stakes in Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. and Marubeni Corp. to more than 10%, with holdings now at 10.05% and 10.1%, respectively. The move reflects Berkshire’s ongoing expansion in Japan, where it now owns over 10% stakes in all five major trading houses — Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo.



These diversified companies operate across sectors like energy, commodities, logistics and technology. Their disciplined capital allocation, strong management practices, and shareholder-friendly policies such as dividends and buybacks align closely with Berkshire’s long-term investment philosophy. By the end of 2025, Berkshire’s total investment cost in these firms was about $15.4 billion, while the market value of the holdings had climbed to roughly $35.4 billion.



Several factors continue to support Berkshire’s growing presence in Japan. Corporate governance reforms have improved transparency and capital efficiency, making Japanese firms increasingly attractive to foreign investors. At the same time, Japanese equities remain relatively inexpensive compared with U.S. peers, offering appealing long-term return potential. Berkshire is also planning to invest nearly $1.8 billion in Tokio Marine Holdings.



The conglomerate has financed its expansion strategically through yen-denominated bonds, reducing currency risk while benefiting from Japan’s low borrowing costs. Favorable yen-dollar exchange movements have further contributed billions in after-tax gains. Beyond financial returns, these investments provide Berkshire exposure to businesses central to Japan’s industrial and resource infrastructure, enhancing diversification and long-term earnings stability and providing more exposure to the growing economy of Asia.

What About Other Insurers?

MetLife MET, a major U.S. insurer, has built a strong, long-term presence in Japan. MetLife’s most transformative move was acquiring Alico in 2010. It positioned MET as a leading force in Japan’s life insurance sector and reinforced its strategic growth ambitions in Asia.



Aflac Incorporated AFL established Aflac Ventures Japan in 2019 to invest in cancer care, HealthTech, and InsurTech startups, fostering innovation for Aflac Life Insurance Japan. In 2018, Aflac converted its Japanese branch into a subsidiary. Today, Japan remains a vital revenue driver, underscoring Aflac’s strategic commitment.

BRK.B’s Price Performance

Shares of BRK.B have gained 3.8% year to date, underperforming the industry.



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BRK.B’s Expensive Valuation

BRK.B trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 1.43, above the industry average of 1.33.



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No Estimate Movement for BRK.B

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS has witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The same holds true for 2026 and 2027 EPS.





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The consensus estimates for BRK.B’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. While the consensus estimate for BRK.B’s 2026 EPS indicates a decline, the same for 2027 suggests an increase.



BRK.B stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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