Berkshire Hathaway Raises CEO Greg Abel's Pay To $25 Mln

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has raised the annual cash salary of its chief executive officer, Greg Abel, to $25 million.

On January 1, 2026, Abel officially assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Hathaway.

Previously, when Abel served as Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations at the company, he received total compensation amounting to $21.02 million in 2024.

