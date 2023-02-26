Markets

Berkshire Hathaway Q4 Profit Drops

February 26, 2023 — 11:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders dropped to $18.16 billion or $12,412 per Class A share from last year's $39.65 billion or $26,690 per Class A share.

Investment and derivative gains/losses included gains of $11.46 billion in the latest quarter compared to $32.36 billion in the prior year.

Operating earnings for the fourth quarter declined to $6.71 billion from $7.29 billion in the prior year.

Meanwhile, Berkshire said it used about $2.6 billion to repurchase its shares in the fourth quarter bringing the total for the year to about $7.9 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.