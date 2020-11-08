Markets

Berkshire Hathaway Q3 Operating Earnings Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third-quarter operating earnings declined to $5.48 billion from $8.07 billion in the prior year.

But, net earnings attributable to shareholders for the third-quarter surged to $30.14 billion or $18,994 per Class A share from $16.52 billion or $10,119 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.

The latest-quarter results included gains of $22.4 billion compared to gains of $8.0 billion last year due to changes in the unrealized gains that existed in its equity security investment holdings.

Total revenues for the third-quarter declined to $63.02 billion from $64.97 billion in the previous year.

The company noted that about $9 billion was used to repurchase its shares in the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular