Berkshire Hathaway Q3 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $12.767 billion or $8,824 per Class A share compared to a loss of $2.798 billion or $1,907 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.

Investment and derivative contract losses $29.778 billion compared to a loss of $13.465 billion in the previous year.

Operating earnings for the quarter grew to $10.761 billion from $7.651 billion in the previous year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $93.21 billion up from $76.9 billion in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.