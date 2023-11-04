News & Insights

Markets

Berkshire Hathaway Q3 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

November 04, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $12.767 billion or $8,824 per Class A share compared to a loss of $2.798 billion or $1,907 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.

Investment and derivative contract losses $29.778 billion compared to a loss of $13.465 billion in the previous year.

Operating earnings for the quarter grew to $10.761 billion from $7.651 billion in the previous year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $93.21 billion up from $76.9 billion in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.