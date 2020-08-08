Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Net Profit Up; Operating Profit, Total Revenues Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported second-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $26.3 billion, from last year's $14.1 billion, with earnings per share increasing to $16,314 per Class A share from $8,608 per Class A share in the previous year.

Quarterly operating profit declined to $5.51 billion from $6.14 billion in the prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $56.84 billion, down from $63.6 billion a year earlier.

