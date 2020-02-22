Berkshire Hathaway Posts Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported fourth quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders of $29.16 billion versus a loss of $25.39 billion reported last year.

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders per equivalent Class A common share were $17,909, compared to a loss of $15,467 last year.

Operating earnings for the quarter was $4.42 billion, down from $5.72 billion in the previous year.

Total revenues were $65.37 billion, up from $63.71 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.