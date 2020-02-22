Markets

Berkshire Hathaway Posts Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported fourth quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders of $29.16 billion versus a loss of $25.39 billion reported last year.

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders per equivalent Class A common share were $17,909, compared to a loss of $15,467 last year.

Operating earnings for the quarter was $4.42 billion, down from $5.72 billion in the previous year.

Total revenues were $65.37 billion, up from $63.71 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular