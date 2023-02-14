Berkshire Hathaway Now Owns 34.50% of Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Fintel reports that Berkshire Hathaway has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 422.64MM shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC). This represents 34.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 510.70MM shares and 41.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.55% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kraft Heinz is $43.78. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.55% from its latest reported closing price of $40.33.

The projected annual revenue for Kraft Heinz is $26,732MM, an increase of 3.56%. The projected annual EPS is $2.79, an increase of 181.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1923 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraft Heinz. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHC is 0.31%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 962,230K shares. The put/call ratio of KHC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 24,636K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,608K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,763K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,823K shares, representing an increase of 16.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,143K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,424K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,055K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,708K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 17,994K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,681K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Kraft Heinz Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Kraft Heinz Company is driving transformation, inspired by its Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything the company does. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, Kraft Heinz is committed to growing its iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. The company leverages its scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, the company is dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways.

