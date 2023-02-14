Berkshire Hathaway Now Owns 28.00% of Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Fintel reports that Berkshire Hathaway has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 278.21MM shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). This represents 28.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 272.23MM shares and 26.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.20% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.29% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum is $77.25. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from its latest reported closing price of $64.76.

The projected annual revenue for Occidental Petroleum is $34,516MM, a decrease of 4.99%. The projected annual EPS is $7.76, a decrease of 39.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY is 0.39%, a decrease of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 826,660K shares. The put/call ratio of OXY is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 94,978K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,421K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 10.25% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 60,554K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,015K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 11.53% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 21,771K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,880K shares, representing a decrease of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 8.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,840K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,076K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,896K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,704K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. It is one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Its midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Its chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow its business while reducing emissions. It is committed to using its global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

