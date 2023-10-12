Berkshire Hathaway Maryland Cove Point LNG export plant exits outage

Adds details, background

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm Berkshire Hathaway Energy said on Thursday that its Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Maryland completed its annual autumn maintenance outage, according to a company notice to customers.

The plant, which shut around Sept. 20, was on track to take in about 0.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas on Thursday, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

The plant has the capacity to turn about 0.8 bcfd of gas into LNG. One billion cubic feet is enough to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

U.S. LNG export plants typically shut for planned maintenance in the spring or autumn when global demand for gas for heating or cooling is lower than during the peak winter and summer months.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is a unit of U.S. multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy completed the purchase of 50% of Cove Point from Virginia energy company Dominion Energy D.N on Sept. 1 for $3.3 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy operates Cove Point and owns 75% of the facility. The rest is owned by units of Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO (25%).

Cove Point's LNG is sold under 20-year agreements to a subsidiary of GAIL (India) GAIL.NS and to ST Cove Point, which is a joint venture between units of Japanese trading company Sumitomo 8053.T and Tokyo Gas 9531.T.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.