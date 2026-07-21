Berkshire Hathaway Just Made a Massive Bet on Alphabet Stock. Should You Follow?

Key Points

Berkshire likely bought Alphabet because it's a great business, not because of a bet on AI.

The search engine giant's huge cash flow may be its biggest AI advantage.

Still, AI strengthens Alphabet's already exceptional business.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

When Berkshire Hathaway buys a stock, investors notice. After all, Warren Buffett has spent decades building one of the greatest investing records in history by buying exceptional businesses and holding them for years.

That's why Berkshire's decision to build a massive position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) caught Wall Street's attention. In fact, the Oracle of Omaha has confirmed that he initiated the idea, even though the final execution took place largely after his successor took over the helm.

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At first glance, the investment in this tech company may seem surprising. After all, Berkshire has generally refrained from investing in technology companies. But looking deeper, Berkshire's investment makes a lot of sense.

Here are three reasons why.

Berkshire probably saw a great business before it saw an AI company

Many investors think of Alphabet as an artificial intelligence (AI) stock, given the many attributes pointing in that direction. While there's nothing wrong with that view, Berkshire likely saw something different.

Long before Gemini, Alphabet had already built one of the world's strongest companies. Google Search remains the starting point for billions of internet searches. YouTube dominates online video. Android powers most of the world's smartphones, while Google Cloud has become an increasingly important enterprise platform.

Together, these businesses generate enormous amounts of cash every year. For perspective, Alphabet generated $165 billion in operating cash flow in 2025.

That matters because Berkshire Hathaway has never chased exciting technologies for their own sake. It has consistently invested in companies with durable competitive advantages and the financial strength to compound over decades. Alphabet fits that description remarkably well.

AI is likely the icing on the cake.

Alphabet can afford to keep investing in the future, while others cannot

AI has become one of the most expensive technology races in history. Building large AI models requires a significant investment in chips, data centers, electricity, networking, and engineering talent. Worse, the spending doesn't stop after a model launches. Companies must continue investing to improve performance and support growing demand.

As such, Alphabet enters this race with a major advantage. Its existing businesses generate enormous free cash flow, allowing the company to invest tens of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure without putting pressure on its balance sheet.

Conversely, many AI companies need outside funding or rapid commercial success to justify their investments. For instance, OpenAI raised $122 billion in March 2026 to fund its massive expansion.

Alphabet doesn't. It can keep investing through market cycles, giving it more opportunities to improve its technology -- getting it right rather than rushing it through -- while competitors face tougher financial constraints enforced by capital providers. Many times, staying power may prove just as important as innovation in a tech race.

AI strengthens businesses that already dominate their markets

One reason investors have become overly optimistic about AI companies is that many of them are still searching for a profitable business model.

But Alphabet doesn't have that problem. Instead of building a business around AI, it uses AI to improve businesses that already reach billions of users.

Better search results create a better user experience. More intelligent recommendations increase engagement on YouTube. Gemini makes Workspace more useful, while AI capabilities help Google Cloud compete for enterprise customers.

In other words, AI doesn't need to create a new business for Alphabet to create value. It only needs to make its already outstanding businesses even stronger. That dramatically lowers execution risk compared with companies whose future depends almost entirely on AI adoption.

Should you follow Berkshire into Alphabet stock?

Buying a stock simply because Berkshire owns it has never been a sound investment strategy. But buying a great business, preferably at a reasonable valuation, is.

Alphabet combines one of the world's strongest competitive moats with exceptional cash generation and multiple opportunities to monetize artificial intelligence across its ecosystem. More importantly, it has the financial resources to keep investing as AI reshapes the technology industry.

Perhaps that's what Berkshire Hathaway recognized early on. And if you reach a similar conclusion, then buying Alphabet stock may be just a natural outcome.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.