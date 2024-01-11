News & Insights

Markets

Berkshire Hathaway Increased Stake In Occidental Petroleum To 34%

January 11, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp., (OXY) in a Schedule 13G filing with SEC revealed that the ownership of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A) of Warren Buffet has now increased to 34 percent.

An aggregate of 83,858,848.81 shares is now owned by Berkshire. The Berkshire Warrants have not been exercised. Berkshire has approval to buy up to fifty percent of the Houston-based hydrocarbon exploration company.

According to an earlier filing in December 2023, the stake of Berkshire in Occidental was 27.77 percent.

The Berkshire Warrants were issued initially on August 8, 2019, for 80,000,000 million shares at an exercise price of $62.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.