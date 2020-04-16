Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) closed at $187.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

BRK.B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.42, up 7.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.23 per share and revenue of $210.59 billion, which would represent changes of +4.6% and -17.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% lower. BRK.B is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BRK.B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.98.

Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 2.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

