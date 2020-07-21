Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $192.27, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.72% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BRK.B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.10, down 16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.63 per share and revenue of $195.44 billion, which would represent changes of -1.53% and -23.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.67% higher. BRK.B currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRK.B has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.18, so we one might conclude that BRK.B is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 2.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

