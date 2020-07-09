Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) closed at $178.80, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.38% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.73% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

BRK.B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BRK.B to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.63 per share and revenue of $195.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.53% and -23.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.67% higher. BRK.B currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, BRK.B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.51.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 2.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.