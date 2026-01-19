Berkshire Hathaway Has 56% of Its Portfolio in These 4 Stocks. Are They Buys to Begin 2026?

Key Points

All four of Berkshire Hathaway's top holdings can be considered blue chip stocks.

Apple's ecosystem has seamlessly connected its hardware products and software services.

Investors should aim for more diversification than is typically found in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Few, if any, companies' investing moves command as much attention as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). The trillion-dollar conglomerate has become the source of investment inspiration, largely thanks to its sustained success over decades.

Although diversification is one of the pillars of investing, Berkshire Hathaway hasn't quite been the poster child for that approach. Its portfolio is routinely top-heavy, including now, with its top four holdings making up nearly 56% of its total stock portfolio.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Given how much of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is concentrated in these stocks, should investors take that as a sign of confidence and invest in these four companies to begin 2026? Let's have a look.

1. Apple

Apple is the world's third-most valuable company and has been Berkshire Hathaway's largest holding for some years. One thing that's working in Apple's favor is the ecosystem it has managed to build.

Yes, the iPhone is Apple's bread and butter, but when you buy an iPhone or another one of Apple's hardware products, you're buying into the ecosystem. Between iCloud, Apple Music, the App Store, and other services, Apple makes it hard to leave its ecosystem once you're in it because of how seamless the integration is.

This customer retention and the growth of its service businesses (which have much higher margins than hardware sales) give Apple another viable income stream that makes it less reliant on the iPhone and adds to the billions it already makes in free cash flow.

Investors have been wary of Apple seemingly lagging behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race, but the company has always played it safe when introducing new technologies. I expect it to make its mark in the near future with the technology.

2. American Express

American Express has positioned itself as a luxury brand that has continuously attracted more affluent customers with large wallets. This has allowed the company to charge a hefty fee for many of its premium cards and maintain a steady stream of guaranteed income that's not reliant on interest charges.

Amex also differs from other credit card companies because it owns the payment network and issues its own cards. This allows it to make money from transactions, annual memberships, and interest on balances. Companies like Visa and Mastercard, on the other hand, make money primarily from transactions that occur on their networks.

With Amex doing a great job of attracting millennials and Gen Z customers, it has a pipeline that should keep the business running steadily for the foreseeable future.

3. Bank of America

Bank of America is the quintessential traditional bank. It has its hands in almost every facet of the banking world, from consumer banking to investment banking to wealth management to small business lending. Investing in Bank of America is banking (no pun intended) on the long-term growth and stability of the U.S. economy.

Although it shouldn't be the reason you invest in Bank of America, having the "too big to fail" label provides a natural safety net for the bank, both on a regulatory front and as regards consumer trust.

Bank of America's business is cyclical, flourishing when the economy is growing, and "struggling" when the economy is rough. Despite that, it still has a rock-solid balance sheet that helps it weather the storm, no matter the broader economic conditions. As of the end of 2025, it had over $285 billion in cash and cash equivalents and over $3.4 trillion in assets.

4. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is one of Berkshire Hathaway's oldest holdings. It may not have the high growth you see in some tech stocks, but its stability makes it one of the prototypical defensive stocks. When in doubt, you know its dividend is as stable as they come, having increased the annual payout for 63 consecutive years (making it a Dividend King).

Dividend aside, Coca-Cola's products sell regardless of economic conditions. Even when money is tight, people tend to buy their favorite Coca-Cola product, whether it's soda, water, coffee, tea, or juices. This has given Coca-Cola pricing power to help offset periods when its volume may drop a bit or become stagnant.

Are these stocks buys right now?

All four of these stocks are staples and can be productive pieces for long-term investors. Each is a leader in its respective industry and can be approached with a "set it and forget it" mindset. That isn't to say they won't hit any rough patches (all stocks do), but you can trust their long-term growth trajectory. I wouldn't hesitate to add any of them to my portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 19, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stefon Walters has positions in Apple, Coca-Cola, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.