News & Insights

US Markets

Berkshire Hathaway exits India's Paytm in $165 mln deal

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 24, 2023 — 08:23 am EST

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N has exited India's Paytm PAYT.NS after selling its entire stake in the company for about 13.71 billion rupees ($164.70 million) through a bulk deal on Friday.

Berkshire's BH International Holdings sold more than 15.6 million shares of the digital payments firm, with a weighted average price of 877.29 rupees per share, exchange data showed.

As of Sept. 2023, BH International Holdings had a 2.46% stake in the company, as per exchange data.

The buyers of the shares are not immediately clear.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.