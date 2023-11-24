Berkshire Hathaway exits India's Paytm in $165 mln deal

Adds details throughout

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N has exited India's Paytm PAYT.NS after selling its entire stake in the company for about 13.71 billion rupees ($164.70 million) through a bulk deal on Friday.

Berkshire's BH International Holdings sold more than 15.6 million shares of the digital payments firm, with a weighted average price of 877.29 rupees per share, exchange data showed.

As of Sept. 2023, BH International Holdings had a 2.46% stake in the company, as per exchange data.

The buyers of the shares are not immediately clear.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

