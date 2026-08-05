Berkshire Hathaway Enjoys Enduring Conglomerate Advantage

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B owns more than 90 subsidiaries, spanning insurance, railroads, utilities, manufacturing, services, retail, and homebuilding. This diversification generates substantial recurring cash flows, improves resilience across economic cycles and reduces dependence on equity market performance.



Insurance is the cornerstone of Berkshire’s business model. As one of the world’s largest property and casualty insurers, the company generates significant float — premiums collected before claims are paid. This low-cost investable capital, combined with Berkshire’s fortress balance sheet, provides exceptional flexibility to acquire businesses, invest in securities, repurchase shares, or preserve liquidity until attractive opportunities arise.



Its manufacturing, service, and retail businesses—including NetJets, FlightSafety, TTI, McLane, XTRA, automotive dealerships, home-furnishing companies and consumer brands—further strengthen revenue diversification and earnings stability. Many benefit from efficient operations, specialized capabilities, strong market positions and long-standing customer relationships.



Berkshire Hathaway Energy provides exposure to essential infrastructure and renewable energy, while BNSF Railway generates durable, inflation-resistant cash flows and holds a strong competitive position in North American freight transportation.



Berkshire’s disciplined capital allocation remains a defining advantage. Management deploys capital (of late it has increased stakes in Japanese companies and bought national homebuilder Taylor Morrison) where long-term returns appear most attractive, without pursuing growth for its own sake.



Berkshire is therefore best viewed not as a collection of investments, but as a diversified operating conglomerate supported by durable cash flows, financial strength and a proven reinvestment framework that has compounded shareholder wealth over decades.

What About Others That Have an Operating Model Like BRK.B?

Markel Group MKL combines a profitable specialty insurance franchise with disciplined capital allocation and a growing portfolio of wholly owned businesses. Markel's insurance float and decentralized operating model support long-term value creation. Inspired by Berkshire Hathaway's playbook, Markel is well positioned to compound intrinsic value across market cycles.



Brookfield Corporation BN combines global alternative asset management with ownership of high-quality infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private businesses. Brookfield generates resilient cash flows through fee-related earnings, long-duration assets and disciplined capital allocation. Brookfield is well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value across economic cycles.

BRK.B’s Price Performance

Shares of BRK.B have gained 2.4% year to date, underperforming the industry.



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BRK.B’s Expensive Valuation

BRK.B trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 1.53, versus the industry average of 1.51. It has a Value Score of D.



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Estimate Movement for BRK.B

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s second and third quarter 2026 EPS has witnessed no movement in the last seven days. The same holds true for 2026 and 2027 as well.





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The consensus estimates for BRK.B’s 2026 and 2027 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.



BRK.B stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Corporation (BN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.