Berkshire Hathaway Buys OxyChem For $9.7 Bln

January 02, 2026 — 10:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A), Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of OxyChem, a manufacturer of essential chemicals, from Occidental for $9.7 billion.

Following this acquisition, OxyChem will continue to be managed by Wade Alleman, OxyChem president and Chief Executive Officer.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OxyChem runs its operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Currently, Berkshire's stock is trading at $749,255.09, down 0.73 percent or $5,544.94, on the New York Stock Exchange.

