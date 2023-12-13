News & Insights

US Markets
OXY

Berkshire Hathaway buys Occidental Petroleum shares worth about $588.7 mln

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 13, 2023 — 09:32 pm EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-6

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.Nhas acquired nearly 10.5 million shares of Occidental Petroleum OXY.N so far this week for about $588.7 million, according to a filing at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The purchases bring Berkshire's stake in Occidental to about 27%. The company also holds preferred shares and warrants to acquire another 83.8 million Occidental shares for $4.7 billion, or $56.62 apiece.

The shares and warrants were obtained as part of a deal that helped Occidental finance its 2019 purchase of Anadarko Petroleum. If exercised, the warrants would bring Berkshire's total ownership to 33%.

Occidental closed at $57.22 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sonia Cheema)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.