Berkshire Hathaway buys Occidental Petroleum shares worth about $588.7 mln

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.Nhas acquired nearly 10.5 million shares of Occidental Petroleum OXY.N so far this week for about $588.7 million, according to a filing at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The purchases bring Berkshire's stake in Occidental to about 27%. The company also holds preferred shares and warrants to acquire another 83.8 million Occidental shares for $4.7 billion, or $56.62 apiece.

The shares and warrants were obtained as part of a deal that helped Occidental finance its 2019 purchase of Anadarko Petroleum. If exercised, the warrants would bring Berkshire's total ownership to 33%.

Occidental closed at $57.22 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sonia Cheema)

