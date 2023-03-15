US Markets
Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares, stake rises to 23.1%

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 15, 2023 — 09:52 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N purchased more Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N shares, increasing its stake in the oil company to about 23.1%, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Berkshire paid about $466.68 million for 7.9 million Occidental shares between March 13 and March 15, according to the filing.

Earlier this month, filings revealed that Berkshire Hathaway had resumed its purchases of Occidental Petroleum Corp shares after a five-month hiatus.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company company now owns about 208.04 million Occidental shares worth $11.81 billion, based on Wednesday's closing price of $56.80.

Berkshire began buying large quantities of the Houston-based company's stock about one year ago.

