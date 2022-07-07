US Markets
Berkshire Hathaway buys additional 12 million shares of Occidental

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

July 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N bought another 12 million shares of oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, days after it purchased 9.9 million shares, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

OXY

