Berkshire Hathaway buys additional 12 million shares of Occidental

July 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N bought another 12 million shares of oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, days after it purchased 9.9 million shares, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.