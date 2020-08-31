Berkshire Hathaway Buys 5% Passive Stakes In Five Japanese Trading Companies

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Indemnity Company, has acquired slightly more than 5% of the outstanding shares in each of five Japanese trading companies, namely Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo.

Berkshire Hathaway said its intention is to hold its Japanese investments for the long term and also may increase its holdings up to a maximum of 9.9% in any of the five investments, depending on price.

However, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has pledged that the company will make purchases only up to an ownership of 9.9% in any of the five investments and will make no purchases beyond that point, unless given specific approval by the investee's board.

Berkshire Hathaway has 625.5 billion of yen-denominated bonds outstanding, maturing at various dates beginning in 2023 and ending in 2060.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.