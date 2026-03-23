Berkshire Hathaway Is Buying Back Its Own Stock for the First Time Since 2024. Here's What It Signals.

Key Points

Stock buybacks are relatively rare for Berkshire Hathaway, making the repurchases underway right now all the more telling.

Something else Berkshire still isn’t doing is also an important hint for investors.

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There's good news for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) shareholders who've been growing increasingly frustrated with the company's ever-growing pile of cash. It's finally doing something with it! It's not the something most shareholders were likely expecting. But something is better than nothing. That is, for the first time since May 2024, Berkshire is repurchasing its own stock, making any shares remaining in investors' hands worth at least a little more.

It's not a massive buyback, for the record ... at least not yet. All told, the company disclosed the recent repurchase of a little over $200 million worth of its own equity. For perspective, Berkshire's current cash hoard is a little over $370 billion, while the entire organization's market cap right now is just over $1 trillion.

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This initial repurchase isn't the end of the buybacks, though. And new CEO Greg Abel has indicated that future repurchases won't be announced until after they're made, to be disclosed in the company's regular quarterly filings.

The message(s) Berkshire is sending investors

Even without committing to any specific amount of stock buybacks in the foreseeable future, Abel's decision to make a rarely seen stock repurchase is telling in and of itself. Chief among the takeaways is that it signals Berkshire shares were (and still are) priced below their intrinsic value.

To be clear, there's no official or published intrinsic valuation for Berkshire Hathaway's stock, which also reflects the value of dozens of privately owned, not publicly traded businesses like Duracell batteries, Dairy Queen, and insurer Geico. There's also no official policy that requires the company to repurchase its own shares when they fall below what's considered to be their intrinsic value, for that matter.

Regardless, the fact that the conglomerate is making the decision to do so now indicates that Abel -- in agreement with still chairman and former CEO Warren Buffett -- believes this ticker is demonstrably undervalued. Interested investors may want to consider taking that hint.

Then there's the less-direct, unintended message being delivered by the company's recent actions. While Berkshire made some relatively small purchases of other equities last quarter in addition to paring back the size of some of its existing positions, mostly the organization did nothing to significantly alter its portfolio's overall allocation; it's seemingly done little in the meantime as well.

Most notably, the nearly $370 billion worth of cash it's sitting on now is still about as much as it's been sitting on since the third quarter of last year. It's a message that while Berkshire shares themselves may be undervalued here, there's nothing else out there that's priced attractively enough -- or promising enough -- for this conglomerate to take a flier on it.

And it could certainly use a new holding to help shore up last year's disappointing (even if modest) drop in operating earnings. The decision to not respond to this profit lull by adding a new dividend-paying holding to the mix may be another hint investors will want to consider taking.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.