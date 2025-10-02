Markets

Berkshire Hathaway To Buy OxyChem For $9.7 Bln Cash From Occidental Petroleum

October 02, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK) said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to buy OxyChem, a chemical business of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) for $9.7 billion in cash.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

OxyChem is a maker of commodity chemicals vital to quality of life, with applications in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and commercial, and residential development.

