Berkshire Hathaway To Buy OxyChem For $9.7 Bln Cash From Occidental Petroleum

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK) said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to buy OxyChem, a chemical business of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) for $9.7 billion in cash.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

OxyChem is a maker of commodity chemicals vital to quality of life, with applications in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and commercial, and residential development.

