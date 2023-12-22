News & Insights

US Markets
OXY

Berkshire Hathaway boosts stake in Occidental Petroleum to about 28%

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 22, 2023 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N has acquired 5.2 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, bringing its stake in the oil company closer to 28%, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Berkshire purchased the shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 for about $312.1 million, with its stake in Occidental totaling to 27.7%, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Last week, Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10.5 mln shares of Occidental for about $588.7 mln after the company agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer CrownRock in a $12 billion deal.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.