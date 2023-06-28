News & Insights

Berkshire Hathaway boosts stake in Occidental Petroleum to about 25%

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 28, 2023 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi and Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Wednesday it has acquired more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, boosting its stake in the oil company to about 25%.

The conglomerate, controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, said in a regulatory filing that it paid about $122.1 million for 2.14 million Occidental shares between June 26 and June 28.

