Berkshire Hathaway boosts stake in Occidental Petroleum to about 25%

June 28 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Wednesday it has acquired more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, boosting its stake in the oil company to about 25%.

The conglomerate, controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, said in a regulatory filing that it paid about $122.1 million for 2.14 million Occidental shares between June 26 and June 28.

