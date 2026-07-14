Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $491.09, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.27% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.24, up 1.35% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $95.3 billion, indicating a 3.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.87 per share and a revenue of $385.6 billion, representing changes of +1.21% and +3.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.26% upward. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway B is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.02.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.