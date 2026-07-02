Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves 1.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $507.78, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.13% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $5.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.96%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $95.3 billion, showing a 3.01% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.82 per share and revenue of $385.6 billion, indicating changes of +0.97% and +3.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.77% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Berkshire Hathaway B possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 24 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.92, so one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.