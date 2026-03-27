Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -1.43%: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ended the recent trading session at $468.49, demonstrating a -1.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

The company's stock has dropped by 5.45% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $4.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.49%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $96.25 billion, indicating a 7.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.16 per share and a revenue of $396.23 billion, representing changes of -2.23% and +6.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.18% lower within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.14.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.