Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ended the recent trading session at $457.41, demonstrating a -0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.53%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Berkshire Hathaway B will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $4.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $96.62 billion, up 3.66% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $19.72 per share and a revenue of $368.44 billion, signifying shifts of +14.78% and +1.09%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.34. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.67 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that BRK.B currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

