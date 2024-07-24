Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $432.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.32% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.64%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.61% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Berkshire Hathaway B will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.10, indicating a 10.39% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $97.31 billion, up 5.19% from the year-ago period.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.78 per share and revenue of $368.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.31% and +1.09%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. As of now, Berkshire Hathaway B holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.11. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.65 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.