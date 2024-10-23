Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the latest trading day at $460.61, indicating a -0.18% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 4.92% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.81, indicating a 3.02% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $96.62 billion, indicating a 3.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $19.60 per share and a revenue of $368.44 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.09% and +1.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.59% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.54. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.82 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BRK.B currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

