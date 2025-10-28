Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ended the recent trading session at $481.44, demonstrating a -1.36% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.7, showcasing a 0.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.05 billion, up 2.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $20.37 per share and a revenue of $389.25 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.41% and +4.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Berkshire Hathaway B. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.3% upward. Right now, Berkshire Hathaway B possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.96. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.04 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

