Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $488.81, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

The stock of company has risen by 0.82% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 0.83% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.7, indicating a 0.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $95.05 billion, indicating a 2.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.37 per share and revenue of $389.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.41% and +4.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. At present, Berkshire Hathaway B boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.37. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.72 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.