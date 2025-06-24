Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $493.66, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $5.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $98.5 billion, up 5.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.53 per share and revenue of $403.3 billion, which would represent changes of -6.68% and +8.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Right now, Berkshire Hathaway B possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

